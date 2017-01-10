Grain-based recipes displayed on National Dietetics Day

The Department of Dietetics, PSG Hospitals on Tuesday organised a special event to celebrate National Dietetics Day by displaying grain-based recipes for the public in the hospital premises.

The exhibition had ten recipes, including veg salad with sprouts, corn paniyaram, millet buttermilk, rye pakoda, samai millet upma and foxtail millet recipes. Various posters explaining the importance of these millets were also displayed for public viewing.

“In today’s world, people have forgotten the importance of these millets which has resulted in low production and high cost,” said an organiser. He further said that millets provided essential mineral content to the body that helps in its various functions.

“Such events should be organised to make people aware of the qualities of these millets and how important they are for healthy living,” the organiser added.