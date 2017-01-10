FLASH NEWS All necessary steps will be taken to ensure Indians feel safe in US: HM Rajnath Singh A senior BJP leader in Kerala sustained multiple injuries after being attacked by a gang of goons Robert Vadra slams Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for constantly targeting him Civilian dies after clashes between villagers & security forces erupt in Awantipora,even as encounter rages on,reports Hawaii becomes the first state to sue to stop US President Donald Trump revised travel ban 2 arrested for gangraping minor at Bandra – Kurla complex. Accused allegedly spiked drink and raped her, reports 3 K’taka students die of food poisoning at boarding school in Tumkur’s Chikkanayakana Halli; case registered, reports Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on ‘hatred generating for Indians in USA’, reports

Coimbatore


Grain-based recipes displayed on National Dietetics Day

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017

The Department of Dietetics, PSG Hospitals on Tuesday organised a special event to celebrate National Dietetics Day by displaying grain-based recipes for the public in the hospital premises.

The exhibition had ten recipes, including veg salad with sprouts, corn paniyaram, millet buttermilk, rye pakoda, samai millet upma and foxtail millet recipes. Various posters explaining the importance of these millets were also displayed for public viewing.

“In today’s world, people have forgotten the importance of these millets which has resulted in low production and high cost,” said an organiser. He further said that millets provided essential mineral content to the body that helps in its various functions.

“Such events should be organised to make people aware of the qualities of these millets and how important they are for healthy living,” the organiser added.

