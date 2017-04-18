FLASH NEWS Vijay Mallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest Businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London. He is accused of defaulting on loans worth ₹ 9,000 cr Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir at 10:41 am on Tuesday, reports We will continue our demand for a CBI inquiry into the sudden demise of Jayalalithaa: OPS Petrol bunks to stay shut on Sundays in TN 117-year-old Jamaican woman becomes world’s oldest person Times Group sends notice to Arnab on “Nation wants to know” Working with Instagram CEO one of best decisions: Zuckerberg Sasikala’s faction forms panel for AIADMK merger: OPS 70 million-year-old dinosaur eggs with embryos found

Coimbatore


Grant for technology development of recycling of aluminium scrap

Covai Post Network
April 18, 2017

The Department of Science and Technology has granted Rs.118 lakh to Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College here for a research project titled ‘Technology Development of Recycling of Aluminium (scraps) Alloys for Industrial Applications’.

The project will be carried out jointly with Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

The objectives of the project are to establish equipment setup to process the aluminium scrap for melting and refining, to study distribution of aluminium and other inclusions through metallurgical examinations and, to establish technical know-how for recycling of aluminium alloys for industrial applications, a college release said.

The present work proposes initial cleaning, drying and mixing of suitable additives for refining the output to get graded aluminum to use for the intended engineering applications.

An integrated 100 kgs capacity melting, holding and refining setup along with the preparatory equipment like crushing cum shredding, industrial scrap washing and heating oven along with porosity tester were set up at the Center for Aluminium Recycling in the Department of Mechanical engineering in the College.

The Principal Investigator will be C Bhagyanathan and Co-Principal Investigators Dr.P.Karuppuswamy, Professor and Head Mechanical Engineering and Dr.M.Ravi – Sr.Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIIST.

