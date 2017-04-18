Grant for technology development of recycling of aluminium scrap

The Department of Science and Technology has granted Rs.118 lakh to Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College here for a research project titled ‘Technology Development of Recycling of Aluminium (scraps) Alloys for Industrial Applications’.

The project will be carried out jointly with Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram.

The objectives of the project are to establish equipment setup to process the aluminium scrap for melting and refining, to study distribution of aluminium and other inclusions through metallurgical examinations and, to establish technical know-how for recycling of aluminium alloys for industrial applications, a college release said.

The present work proposes initial cleaning, drying and mixing of suitable additives for refining the output to get graded aluminum to use for the intended engineering applications.

An integrated 100 kgs capacity melting, holding and refining setup along with the preparatory equipment like crushing cum shredding, industrial scrap washing and heating oven along with porosity tester were set up at the Center for Aluminium Recycling in the Department of Mechanical engineering in the College.

The Principal Investigator will be C Bhagyanathan and Co-Principal Investigators Dr.P.Karuppuswamy, Professor and Head Mechanical Engineering and Dr.M.Ravi – Sr.Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIIST.