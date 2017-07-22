GRD hosts management development programme

A management development programme was organised by GRD Institution of Management which had the participation of several CEOs and managers of a number of industries.
The programme on `Triangle of leadership, change and strategy’ had Prof Kandiah of Southampton Business School of Southampton University as the resource person.
Kandiah said, ‘’Resistance to change was one of the significant barriers to cope with and adopt to any change.” One who could foresee a possible change in his business and give a proactive direction to make the organisation face the changes confidently is a suitable leader in this era of continuous change, he added.
Group discussions on GST and demonetisation and their impact on businesses were also part of the programme.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......Read More
Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......Read More