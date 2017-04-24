FLASH NEWS Sensex bounces 290.54 points to close at 29,655.84; Nifty reclaims 9,200-mark, climbs 98.55 points to 9,217.95. PDP leader Abdul Ghani Dar, attacked by suspected terrorists in Pulwama, succumbs to bullet injuries Chhota Rajan and three others found guilty in a fake passport case by a Delhi’s Patiala House Court Indian Railways to soon introduce double-decker trains equipped with AC, Wi-Fi Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has filed a FIR over a fake Twitter account created in his name Supreme Court directs Kerala government to reinstate former DGP T.P. Senkumar, who had challenged his transfer Security guard at late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate was found hacked to death 3 member team of Election Commission to visit Srinagar to assess ground situation ahead of the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency Higher secondary schools in Kashmir valley, closed following Pulwama clashes, open after a week today: reports US blames TCS, Infosys of unfair practices in H-1B visa draw

Coimbatore


‘Greater need being felt on treating liver-related diseases’

Covai Post Network
April 24, 2017

A greater need was being felt on treating liver-related diseases and liver transplantation, said Dr. S. Vivekananda, Head of Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Liver Insitute.

Addressing a seminar ‘Liver Series 3- Viral Hepatitis… Made Simple’ organised by KMCH Liver Institute, he said the hepatitis virus has affected around five crore people in India. “The virus is said to be more dangerous than HIV, TB or malaria. Through this initiative the KMCH Liver Institute has decided to impart the specialised knowledge to practicing clinicians and general surgeons at large,” he said.

Dr. Arun Palanisamy, Director, KMCH, said KMCH was committed to educating the general public and the medical fraternity about the importance of preventive and corrective measures to be adopted prevention and spread of hepatitis viruses.

“This seminar is a meaningful platform for consultants across the nation to interact and debate various issue related to live diseases ,which is made possible by KMCH Liver Institute and by Dr. Vivekanandan and Dr. Rajeev Sinha,” he said.

About 150 physicians and general surgeons from across Tamil Nadu took part in the workshop where various special, specific techniques and preventive measures were deliberated.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS