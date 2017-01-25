Greenest Campus awards given to city schools

Today the Greenest Campus awards ceremony was organised by Kovai Green League at Brookefields Mall, for which nominations were called for from city schools one month prior itself. The Chief Guest was Corporation Commissioner K. Vijaykarthikeyan and the Guest of Honour was Dr. Pramod Nair, Senior Scientist, SACON.

In total, six schools were given the Greenest Campus awards in two categories – Corporation Schools and Private Schools. The corporation schools that won the awards are Corporation Middle School, Ramasamy Nagar, Corporation Higher Secondary School, Peelamedu and Corporation Higher Secondary School, Puliakulam. The schools that won in the Private Schools category are The Western Ghats International School, Yuvabharathi Public School and Kris International School.

On the occasion, the Commissioner also felicitated Marimuthu Yoganathan who has planted 1,20,000 tree saplings and created awareness programmes in more than 3,000 educational institutions, Krishnan P. Pillai who cycled thrice to New Delhi to submit his petition for linking Indian rivers and Chitra Krishnaswamy for spreading awareness about vegetable gardening and good health.

Dr. Pramod Nair gave out appreciation awards to the volunteers Sangeetha Subhash, Saravannan Chandrasekhar and Kanagaraj Thangavel who conducted sessions on wealth out of waste, green cover and organic farming respectively in schools.

The programme was hosted by RJ Sreenivasan of Suryan FM and the vote of thanks was given by Gurpreet Singh, member, Kovai Green League.