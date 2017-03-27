Grievances day: Confusion leads to arguments between public and police

Heated arguments were witnessed between the police personnel and the public who had come to the district collectorate today as the latter tried to enter the premises in full strength.

The argument continued for sometime, as over 500 petitioners thronged the collectorate complex, where the grievances day was held for the first time after the new collectorate complex was inaugurated.

There was confusion among the petitioners as to where the petitions were received by District Collector T.N. Hariharan. When the police personnel tried to collect the petitions, the petitioners objected to it, leading to heated arguments.

Petitioners throng the grievances day meeting, held every Monday, with prayers to set right the grievances including anomalies in the distribution of government welfare measures, such as old age pension, widow pension.

Petitioners also submit memorandum urging the Collector to intervene in irregularities that involve private enterprises such as builders, chit-fund companies.