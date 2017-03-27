FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Grievances day: Confusion leads to arguments between public and police

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017

Heated arguments were witnessed between the police personnel and the public who had come to the district collectorate today as the latter tried to enter the premises in full strength.

The argument continued for sometime, as over 500 petitioners thronged the collectorate complex, where the grievances day was held for the first time after the new collectorate complex was inaugurated.

There was confusion among the petitioners as to where the petitions were received by District Collector T.N. Hariharan. When the police personnel tried to collect the petitions, the petitioners objected to it, leading to heated arguments.

Petitioners throng the grievances day meeting, held every Monday, with prayers to set right the grievances including anomalies in the distribution of government welfare measures, such as old age pension, widow pension.

Petitioners also submit memorandum urging the Collector to intervene in irregularities that involve private enterprises such as builders, chit-fund companies.

