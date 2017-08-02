Grievances day for cops: 83 submit petition

More than 80 police personnel submitted petition to the Inspector General of Police, West Zone, A. Pari, during the grievances day meeting on Wednesday.
Police personnel, numbering around 83, from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Namakkal (in Salem Range) and Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Ooty (Coimbatore range) participated in the meeting.
“This is a routine grievance day meeting. The meeting will help us addressing the grievances of police personnel,” Pari said.
