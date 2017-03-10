Ground water table dipping abysmally in deltas

Thanjavur: Ground water table has been going down abysmally in the delta region ranging from 5 feet to as low as 100 feet over the last one year. The depletion every month is at an alarming rate of 6 feet, according to sources.

Monsoon failure and the resultant drought is said to be the reason for this, admit officials who conduct the routine annual survey.

The situation is quite alarming and Thanjavur could soon lose its status as the `Granary of South India. The region which once had the sobriquet `Chola Naadu Sorudaithu’ (land that had food) and cultivated three crops a year now has to be content with just one. A main reason attributed is neighbouring Karnataka denying the State its legitimate quota of water as per the final verdict of Cauvery Tribunal. That one crop a year became possible due to the pump-set irrigation, according to farmers.

The unprecedented drought has now led to water scarcity in many areas.

As for Thanjavur district, the ground water table depleted by 16 feet in Thiruvidaimarudur area and 100 feet in Peravurani area. Besides, some of the major areas where it has gone down substantially are Pattukottai (98 feet), Madukkur (96), Thiruvonam (71), Sethubavachatram (32), Kumbakonam (20) and Thanjavur (16).

In Mannargudi area in Tiruvarur district, the table has gone down by 65 feet and in Thiruthuraipoondi 6 feet. It dropped by 55 feet in Needamangalam area, 21 in Tiruvarur area, 52 in Nannilam area and 48 in Koradacherry areas.

In Nagapattinam district, drop of the minimum 5 feet has been in Keezhvelur area and the maximum of 23 feet in Vaitheeswarankoil, sources said.

