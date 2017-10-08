GST rates being changed based on just demands put forth by industries

Union minister of State for Finance, Pon Radhakrishnan today said that changes in GST rates were made depending on just demands made by various sectors.

The ministry was receiving number of requests from various industries and sectors with regard to change in slabs, which were done based on justification, Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

With regard to the problem against GAIL, he said that both DMK and Congress had no moral right to protest against it, since it was brought by that alliance.

Believing these parties, farmers should not come to the streets, he said, adding that an amicable solution could be found through dialogue if there was any problem with regard to the scheme.

Radhakrishnan alleged that there was always opposition in Tamil Nadu for bringing in new industrial projects.

When asked about dengue, which is in alarming situation in Tamil Nadu, he said that the State government is taking efforts to to check the spread, which however, is not adequate.

Stating that the talks had already been held with the health minister, he said that the Centre was willing to extend all possible assistance in this regard.

When pointed out about the new law in Kerala with regard to appointment of priests in temples, Radhakrishnan said that there was no problem for any body if those taking up the job knew their profession or job fully.