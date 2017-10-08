08 Oct 2017, Edition - 817, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Jammu & Kashmir: CRPF party fired upon by a terrorist in Anantnag; one security official injured
  • Sasikala leaves from her residence to meet her ailing husband in Global Health City
  • Hyderabad: 75-year-old man’s body lay at his daughter’s flat in LB Nagar for over 30 days
  • PM Modi inaugurates a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka in Gujarat
  • Income Tax Department is conducting searches at about 50 locations on a leading auto manufacturing company
  • Yesvantpur-Kannur Express catches fire near Coimbatore
Coimbatore

GST rates being changed based on just demands put forth by industries

Covai Post Network
October 8, 2017

Union minister of State for Finance, Pon Radhakrishnan today said that changes in GST rates were made depending on just demands made by various sectors.

The ministry was receiving number of requests from various industries and sectors with regard to change in slabs, which were done based on justification, Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

With regard to the problem against GAIL, he said that both DMK and Congress had no moral right to protest against it, since it was brought by that alliance.

Believing these parties, farmers should not come to the streets, he said, adding that an amicable solution could be found through dialogue if there was any problem with regard to the scheme.

Radhakrishnan alleged that there was always opposition in Tamil Nadu for bringing in new industrial projects.

When asked about dengue, which is in alarming situation in Tamil Nadu, he said that the State government is taking efforts to to check the spread, which however, is not adequate.

Stating that the talks had already been held with the health minister, he said that the Centre was willing to extend all possible assistance in this regard.

When pointed out about the new law in Kerala with regard to appointment of priests in temples, Radhakrishnan said that there was no problem for any body if those taking up the job knew their profession or job fully.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Image 2017-09-22 at 1.04.17 PM

COLUMNS

Living in a retirement community, Why should elderly pay GST?
October 5, 2017

Chitra, my wife, asked me a few days ago, "what are you watching in the TV?" I said, "I am watching the Finance Minister ShriArunJaitley in ET Now. He and the Revenue Secretary are...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Activating your chakras for a healthy you – ​Mooladhar Chakra ​
October 6, 2017

Activating your chakras for a healthy you - ​Mooladhar Chakra ​ ​ There is more to us than what meets the eye, the physical body is only an aspect of our existence which ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Cutting Off These 5 Foods From Your Diet May Make You Gain Weight!
October 7, 2017

Losing weight is a strenuous process. The best way to do so is to switch to a healthy and strict diet plan along with a regular exercise regime but this may not be as easy as it se...

Read More