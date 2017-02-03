Guidance programme for Standard 10 and 12 students

Scholars from the field of education like V. Veerabhadran (retired teacher) and Professor E. Siva Senthil will provide educational guidance to students of Standard 10 and 12 in a programme organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ).

The programme, organised by the student wing of TNTJ, will take place on Feb 5 from 9.30 am at the TNTJ office at Thirumarai Nagar, Podanur Main Road.

The scholars will provide tips and guidance to the students, and empower them with the right motivation, memory skills, exam study techniques and strategies for excellence in exams.

About 400 students from schools in Podanur, Nanjundapuram, Vellalore, Kuniyamuthur and Karumbukkadai have been invited to attend the event.