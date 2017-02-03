FLASH NEWS I will campaign for Shivpal first, Akhilesh later: Mulayam ₹10,000 fine for late filing of income tax returns: Jaitley CBSE scraps open-book tests for Class 9 and Class 11 World’s most expensive saree was sold for ₹40 lakh Former Union Minister Matang Sinh’s flats of ₹100cr attached in chit fund scam National Stock Exchange to appoint Vikram Limaye as new CEO

Coimbatore


Guidance programme for Standard 10 and 12 students

Covai Post Network
February 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Scholars from the field of education like V. Veerabhadran (retired teacher) and Professor E. Siva Senthil will provide educational guidance to students of Standard 10 and 12 in a programme organised by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ).

The programme, organised by the student wing of TNTJ, will take place on Feb 5 from 9.30 am at the TNTJ office at Thirumarai Nagar, Podanur Main Road.

The scholars will provide tips and guidance to the students, and empower them with the right motivation, memory skills, exam study techniques and strategies for excellence in exams.

About 400 students from schools in Podanur, Nanjundapuram, Vellalore, Kuniyamuthur and Karumbukkadai have been invited to attend the event.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS