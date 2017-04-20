Guinness bid sees Kalam face on paper cups at Camford

Students of Camford International School here today attempted to enter into the Guinness Book of World Records, by creating a paper cup mosaic of former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s face using disposable paper cups.

As many as 167 students of Grade VI to XI put in a four-hour effort to create this magical effect with 2.35 lakh cups in four different colours over 981 sqm to depict the face of missile man. The effort was to create a new Guinness World Record breaking the existing one of the largest paper cup mosaic created in Lucknow in April last year, where a Vodafone logo was created using 1.4 lakh cups spread over 627 sqm in 4 hours and 15 minutes, The feat began at 6.30 and and was completed by 10.30 am in the presence of eight surveyors, witnesses and stewards appointed by the school as per Guinness guidelines.

The affidavits along with the video recording would be sent to Guinness. School Correspondent Poongothai Arul Ramesh said that regular practice sessions were held before the event and each student participant was clear as to what his or her role was in the making of the mosaic. “This is our second Guinness attempt. The first one was in 2013 when students made the largest postcard mosaic of a tiger using 35,000 postcards on the `Save Tiger’ theme,” she said.