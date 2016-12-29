FLASH NEWS President Pranab Mukherjee calls for protection of ‘right to doubt, disagree and dispute’ Sasikala Natarajan will go to party office and resume duties very soon: Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by AmitShah and Pankaja Munde Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29 ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports

Coimbatore


Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary celebrations begin

Covai Post Network
December 29, 2016

The local Gurdwara Singh Sabha will conduct various programmes for a week to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

According to Vice-President of the Sabha, Gurpreet Singh, the celebrations, which started last night, will go on till January 5 “A procession will be taken out on January 1. The holy book of Sikh community, Guru Granth Sahib, will be taken on flower decked vehicle,” he said.

A musical band, martial arts team and volunteers in motor cycles will be part of the holy procession, Singh said. “A group of community members will recite holy hymns,” he added.

Stating that there are 50 to 60 Sikh families in and around Coimbatore, he said that members of the community from Erode, Nilgiris and Tirupur will be joining the celebrations.

“Another major feature will be the Langar (common kitchen), where food will be served to the people of all communities on all days,” Singh said.

