Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary celebrations begin

The local Gurdwara Singh Sabha will conduct various programmes for a week to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

According to Vice-President of the Sabha, Gurpreet Singh, the celebrations, which started last night, will go on till January 5 “A procession will be taken out on January 1. The holy book of Sikh community, Guru Granth Sahib, will be taken on flower decked vehicle,” he said.

A musical band, martial arts team and volunteers in motor cycles will be part of the holy procession, Singh said. “A group of community members will recite holy hymns,” he added.

Stating that there are 50 to 60 Sikh families in and around Coimbatore, he said that members of the community from Erode, Nilgiris and Tirupur will be joining the celebrations.

“Another major feature will be the Langar (common kitchen), where food will be served to the people of all communities on all days,” Singh said.