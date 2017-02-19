Hackathon 2017 – 24-hour non-stop app development

The third edition of the 24-hour non-stop mobile/web based application product development competition was conducted by Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology on Feb 17 and 18.

At the event, titled Hackathon 2017, various student teams competed to develop a mobile or web application or IoT (Internet of Things) solution. Student teams from various colleges in and around Tamil Nadu enrolled themselves in this contest.

Babu Vittal, HR Head of ShopClues and S. Vijayalakshmi, Senior HR Manager, Payoda, inaugurated the event on Feb 17 at the college premises.

In his speech, Babu spoke about the latest trends in web technologies. He urged the students to think out-of-the-box, and asked web based questions and rewarded the students who answered. Vijayalakshmi gave a motivational speech on “Life and how to face challenges in life” and shared her own experiences on how she faced the ups and downs of life.

Every student team made a presentation in front of the jury and the 10 best products were selected.

The winners were given attractive cash prizes and gadgets.