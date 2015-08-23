Happy feet on Happy Streets

The first Sunday saw 10,000 people attend the event. On the second Sunday, the number dropped to 8,000. But today, as if to make up for the dip in enthusiasm, more than 15,000 people thronged the streets of DB Road and TV Swamy Road West and East. The organizers of Happy Streets are more than just happy with the success of this event. “Our aim is to bring people on the streets and give them an opportunity to make the best of their Sunday morning hours,” Shanti Suresh, director of the Trio Event Managers, says.

Happy faces on Happy Streets

While little kids grabbed their complimentary balloon from the vendor, the older ones were busy cycling on the streets. This week saw more girls roller skating on the streets. The zone for sports had the young and old play Frisbee, shuttle badminton, and throw ball. The space dedicated to yoga had participants practicing the basics of yoga guided by an instructor. Families had come in groups and the streets doubled up as a meeting ground for friends. The usually busy DB Road and TV Swamy Road West and East sported an altogether new look. Vehicles were strictly not allowed. For a change, the streets were dotted with people who walked wherever they wanted, without worrying about oncoming vehicles.

Dedicated to fitness

It had the look and feel of a huge carnival. The emcee constantly updated visitors about the events. There was aerobics and stretch exercise by Fitnutz squad, karate demo and kattas by Jose, Silambam by Manikandan, basics of yoga by Integral Yoga Institute, Chairococise by Footloose, aerobics by Posh Gym team, and Robot demo. The day ended with games organized for the kids and ladies.

Happy Streets is an initiative by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation in association with Coimbatore City Police. Founding partners of this event are ITDP and RAAC and this event is powered by Park Group of Institutions. Event partner is Namma Kovai Namake, refreshment partner is A1 Chips Snack Street Express and Decathalon, Footloose Dance Academy, Fitnutz Squad, Integral Yoga Institute, BSA and Hercules are activity partners.