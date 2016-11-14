Happy recollections of Children’s Day

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day all over the nation. It commemorates our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s affection towards children. This is a day when not only children but even adults become part of the celebrations.

A few professionals who passed out from some of the most reputed schools in the city went down memory lane and shared their Children’s Day school experiences with Covai Post.

Sneha Ganesh Shankar, alumni of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, said, “Our teachers and principal used to dress up in school uniform. They would sing songs and some of them even danced. It used to be fun to see teachers talking and acting like school children. We also used to get goodie bags and refreshments at the end of the day.”

Naveen Haldorai, ex-student of St. Paul’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, reminisced, “We used have puppet shows based on popular stories on Children’s Day at our school and I used to get action hero figures as gift from my parents.”

Sukanya Suresh, alumni of Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School, said, “The most memorable Children’s Day for me is when all my teachers came on stage and sang ‘Devathai vamsam neeyo’ from the movie Snehidhi. Whenever I remember that moment I get goose bumps. That was one of the most awesome performances by our teachers.”

Shwetha A S, who studied in Bharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, recalled, “When I was in 8th standard, all my teachers danced to a funny rhyme which made my friends and me giggle till the end; it was so difficult for us to control our laughter.”