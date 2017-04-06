FLASH NEWS Waiving Farmer’s loan is against genuine lone policy says RBI Gov Urjit Patel Beijing could interfere in Kashmir, warns Chinese media Madhya Pradesh govt to start diploma course for priesthood Kashmiri crickters detained for wearing Pak jersey in match Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan Government, calls Alwar killing a ‘senseless attack’ and shows ‘shocking breakdown of law & order’ Protecting cows was spirit behind freedom movement: Nirmala Sitharaman LS passes bill for ₹1L compensation in industrial mishaps Andhra CM promises 100% LPG coverage by June 2 Over 24,000 Indians still in 6 war-torn countries: Govt Germany approves bill curbing hate crime on social media

Coimbatore


Hartal hits bus services to Kerala

Covai Post Network
April 6, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The hartal called by Opposition parties in Kerala affected city bus services today as the vehicles were being stopped by agitators at the Wayalar border. This caused much hardship to passengers.

The Congress and the BJP called the hartal to protest against the police action on the parents and friends of Jishnu Paranoy who committed suicide in a private engineering college three months ago.

This strike also affected farmers in Coimbatore who sell vegetables on daily basis directly to Kerala. “I am unable to enter Kerala by bus and to sell vegetables today, a thing I have been doing for long,” said a farmer A Velmurugan.

A transport official here said that buses were not entering Kerala border as there were fears of the vehicles being attacked by the agitators. So services were stopped just before the border, he added.

