Kaptan Singh Solanki, Governor of the State of Haryana, on Sunday visited the Isha Yoga Centre at the foothills of Vellingiri in the city.

According to a release from the Centre, Solanki was who in Coimbatore for a family visit, also visited the 21-foot Adiyogi statue and spent time at the Dhyanalinga meditation centre and Linga Bhairavi.

The release further said that Solanki was happy to be at the temple with his family.