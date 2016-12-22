HC dismisses GO on TNPSC appointments

Chennai: In a major setback to the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Thursday cancelled a State government order appointing 11 persons as the members of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) citing lack of selection process.

When a group PIL, filed by DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan and advocate forum, came up for hearing, Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice R Madhevan said that the selection of members for the TNPSC was undertaken without any process.

The petitioners argued that the appointments in the government order, which was issued on January 31, 2016, was made on a single day. The PIL also highlighted that of the total appointed members of the TNPSC, 11 were not qualified for the post. “They lack merit, qualifications and experience,” the PIL alleged.

Quashing the appointment, the judges also said that the Tamil Nadu Governor had not observed the lapse. The bench also pointed out that the services of V Ramamurth, one of the appointed TNPSC members and the former district judge, was not extended beyond 58 years due to his service track record. “Ramamurthy is held ineligible for the post,” the judges said.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK government said that it would make an appeal in the Apex court. “The government is in the process of consulting legal experts. After taking their advice, we will appeal the order,” AIADMK spokesperson and legislator Vaigaichelvan said.