Coimbatore


HC issues notice to Producers Council on Vishal suspension

Covai Post Network
February 2, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Madras High Court today issued notice to Tamil Film Producers Council seeking to explain actor Vishal’s suspension from the body.

A few days ago, Justice Kalyana Sundaram dismissed a petition filed by Vishal against his suspension from the council. An appeal against the order was filed by Vishal, which came up for hearing before Chief Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice M Sundar.

Counsel for Vishal explained that they had submitted an apology from the actor-producer. He said Vishal expressed regret to his words that had caused displeasure to a few.

The Chief Justice asked counsel of Tamil Film Producers Council, “What is wrong in making statements against an association. Is it not freedom of expression? If they have to be dismissed, what action should be taken against those in State Assembly and High Courts.”

Urging the Producers Council to revoke Vishal’s suspension, the Court issued a notice and adjourned the case for tomorrow.

