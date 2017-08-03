HC orders notice to CM, Ministers

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and four Ministers – K.A. Sengottaiyan, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, R. Kamaraj and Sellur K. Raju – for allegedly breaching the Constitution.

The Bench, comprising Justices K.K. Sasidharan and G.R. Swaminathan, was hearing a petition filed by T. Aanazhagan, son of former AIADMK MLA Tamaraikani, who contended that the Ministers violated oath of office and secrecy meeting V.K. Sasikala, who has been convicted for corruption and languishing in Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.

The petitioner sought the Ministers’ disqualification alleging that they have breached the Constitution.

The Chief Minister, who is supposed to condemn the Ministers’ action, did not do anything. Hence they have to be disqualified from the post of Minister and also from the post of MLA, the petition said.