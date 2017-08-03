03 Aug 2017, Edition - 751, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • Cheteshwar Pujara, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and 14 other sports-persons to get Arjuna Awards
  • Congress should help us in our fight against black money: Ananth Kumar, BJP
  • Salman Khan to appear in Jodhpur court tomorrow to deposit bail bond again in connection with blackbuck case
  • 3 people allegedly thrashed in over cow smuggling suspicion in Bihar
  • Bangladesh performs ‘first’ conjoined twin surgery
  • NH-84 blocked by protestors after beef suspected to be loaded in a truck in Shahpur area of Ara in Bihar
  • Congress issues whip for Rajya Sabha as the party decides to raise foreign policy issue in the upper house of Parliament
  • Two Army personnel, including an officer, killed in an attack by militants in Shopian district of Kashmir: Police
  • Himachal Pradesh: Flash flood in Mayad Valley of Lahaul Spiti’s Udaypur region after heavy rainfall
Coimbatore

HC orders notice to CM, Ministers

Covai Post Network
August 3, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and four Ministers – K.A. Sengottaiyan, Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, R. Kamaraj and Sellur K. Raju – for allegedly breaching the Constitution.

The Bench, comprising Justices K.K. Sasidharan and G.R. Swaminathan, was hearing a petition filed by T. Aanazhagan, son of former AIADMK MLA Tamaraikani, who contended that the Ministers violated oath of office and secrecy meeting V.K. Sasikala, who has been convicted for corruption and languishing in Parapana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru.

The petitioner sought the Ministers’ disqualification alleging that they have breached the Constitution.

The Chief Minister, who is supposed to condemn the Ministers’ action, did not do anything. Hence they have to be disqualified from the post of Minister and also from the post of MLA, the petition said.

