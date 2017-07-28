28 Jul 2017, Edition - 745, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of actor Dileep’s driver Appunni

Covai Post Network
July 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed anticipatory bail application filed by Appunni who was the driver of actor Dileep, accused of being involved in the abduction and assault of a young actor on February 17.

The court asked Appuni to appear before the investigating team.

The prosecution argued that there was urgent need to question him.

The prosecution said there was no need to arrest him in connection with the case.

