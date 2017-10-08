HC verdict on the disqualification of MLAs to be pronounced tomorrow

Chennai : All eyes will be on the Madras High Court verdict on Wednesday that will pronounce its stand on the disqualification of rebel AIADMK MLAs supporting ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran. The verdict will also rule on opposition DMK’s petition seeking floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The High Court will be once again hearing a petition of AIADMK 18 MLAs from Dinakaran camp, who were disqualified by Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal for withdrawing support to Edappadi K Palaniswami’s government.

In addition, DMK’s plea, seeking to convey the assembly to hold the trust vote of Palaniswami’s government is expected to be taken up by the court.

Justice K Ravichandrababu, who was hearing both the petitions, on October 4 adjourned the case till Monday after marathon hearing.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, argued that the legislators were only against Palaniswami’s government and had not switched to any other party, had sought more time to complete his contentions.

The Justice also made it clear that when the petitions comes for hearing on October 9, no one should seek more time with regard to the case.

Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Assembly speaker asked the court to first hear DMK’s plea seeking floor test in the House. However, court said it will hear the floor test petition only after MLA’s disqualification case is over.

Palaniswami and Dhinakaran group is expected to move Supreme court if Monday’s verdict goes against them.

The Mondy court’s verdict assumes significance as the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have demanded immediate intervention of the new Governor Banwarilal Purohit to find a solution to the current political crisis prevailing in the State.