Health camp for CCMC sanitary workers conducted

In an effort to address the health issues of sanitary workers who work round the clock to keep the city clean, the City Corporation recently conducted an exclusive health camp for the benefit of 2740 permanent sanitary workers under its pay roll.

In a recent meeting with Confederation Indian Industries, ITC Ltd, and associations of sanitary workers it was decided to conduct health camps with the help of leading city hospitals for the benefit of the workers.

As part of the initiative, blood samples were collected from each one of them two weeks ago.

In the east zone two camps were held – one at Ammani Ammal Higher Secondary School and K.K.Pudur Government School. In the central zone, the camps were held in Siddhapur Municipal Higher secondary school, and Okkiliyur Colony Municipal school.

Doctors and specialists treated the patients for issues including ailments related to eye, heart, liver, lungs, and skin. A separate booth was opened for women workers.

Over 1000 sanitary benefited from the health camp and medical records was handed over to them by the team of doctors. Leading city hospitals took part in the health initiative. They included Gem Hospitals, Ramakrishna Hospital, Kuppusamay Naidu Hospitals, Ganga Hospital, Shankara Eye Care Hospitals, and Thyrocare.

According to Corporation Commissioner Dr. K. Vijayakarthikeyan, who inaugurated the camps, similar camps for north and west zones would be conducted on Saturdays.