Coimbatore


Hearing of libel case against Vijayakanth posted to April 3

January 30, 2017
Thanjavur: The principal district and sessions court in Thanjavur today posted the next hearing of the libel case filed against DMDK founder president Vijayakanth to April 3.

Public Prosecutor Kuppusamy had filed the libel case against the actor turned politician Vijayakanth for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during a public meeting held here on August 10, 2012. The function had been organised by DMDK to distribute welfare aid to beneficiaries to mark the leader’s birthday celebrations. Kuppusamy had also demanded that criminal proceedings be initiated against the DMDK leader.

The libel case is being heard in the principal district and sessions court for the past four years.

When the case came up for hearing today, Judge Nakkheeran posted the next hearing to April 3.

