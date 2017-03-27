FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

Coimbatore


Hearing on police petition seeking Abu Dahir custody posted for tomorrow

Covai Post Network
March 27, 2017

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here today posted the hearing for tomorrow on petition by police seeking custody of an accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary.

Police arrested Abu Dahir last week and named him accused in the murder of C. Sasikumar, who was waylaid and murdered by a four-member motorcycle-borne gang on September 22 last year.

The Special Investigation Division of CB-CID filed a petition seeking Abu Dahir’s custody for questioning.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel of Abu Dahir, who was produced before the court, opposed to give the accused in police custody. After the arguments, Magistrate posted the hearing for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, CB-CID named two more persons as suspects in the case and the photographs of Mubarak and Saddam Hussain were circulated all over South India and some North Indian states.

Posters in Tamil, Malayalam and English, have also been circulated in Southern States, particularly Kerala and Karnataka.

