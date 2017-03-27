Hearing on police petition seeking Abu Dahir custody posted for tomorrow

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) here today posted the hearing for tomorrow on petition by police seeking custody of an accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani functionary.

Police arrested Abu Dahir last week and named him accused in the murder of C. Sasikumar, who was waylaid and murdered by a four-member motorcycle-borne gang on September 22 last year.

The Special Investigation Division of CB-CID filed a petition seeking Abu Dahir’s custody for questioning.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel of Abu Dahir, who was produced before the court, opposed to give the accused in police custody. After the arguments, Magistrate posted the hearing for tomorrow.

Meanwhile, CB-CID named two more persons as suspects in the case and the photographs of Mubarak and Saddam Hussain were circulated all over South India and some North Indian states.

Posters in Tamil, Malayalam and English, have also been circulated in Southern States, particularly Kerala and Karnataka.