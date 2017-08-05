Heavy rains lash Idukki district

Heavy rains lashed Idukki in the last 24 hours resulting in the overflowing of many rivers.
Landslips were reported from Adimali, Aanachaal and Koombanpaara areas. Several trees were uprooted in various places causing traffic disruption. The Neriyamangalam-Idukki Road was inundated in many areas.
Lower Periyar received 105 mm rainfall, Munnar 48mm, Peermedu 47mm, Mattupetty 42 mm and Idukki 41.2 mm.
