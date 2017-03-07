Held for sexually assaulting minor

Thiruvaiyaru: Police arrested a youth in Thiruvaiyaru for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The 17-year-old victim, resident of Abraham Pandithar Road in Thanjavur, had paid a visit to her grandmother’s house at Punalvasal area a few weeks ago where her 21-year-old relative, namely Kadalmani, lured and sexually assaulted her.

As a result, the girl became pregnant.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother with the All Women Police Station in Thiruvaiyaru, police conducted an enquiry and found the youth guilty of the charges.

Police registered a case and arrested Kadalmani on Monday.