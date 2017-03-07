FLASH NEWS India defeat Australia by 75 runs, level series at 1-1 Poachers kill one of Africa’s last ‘big tusker’ elephants NIA seizes fake notes worth ₹3.90 lakh in Malda Reliance sells Paytm stake for ₹275 crore, makes 2,600% gain Explosion in 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. 8 passengers injured 137 cr email addresses accidentally leaked by spam operator Reliance Capital sells Paytm stake to Alibaba group for Rs 275 crore: Sources 7 minor girls raped in shops while returning from school in Wayanad,Kerala. Police have identified 6 suspects & taken into custody Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA

Coimbatore


Held for sexually assaulting minor

Covai Post Network
March 7, 2017

Thiruvaiyaru: Police arrested a youth in Thiruvaiyaru for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The 17-year-old victim, resident of Abraham Pandithar Road in Thanjavur, had paid a visit to her grandmother’s house at Punalvasal area a few weeks ago where her 21-year-old relative, namely Kadalmani, lured and sexually assaulted her.

As a result, the girl became pregnant.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother with the All Women Police Station in Thiruvaiyaru, police conducted an enquiry and found the youth guilty of the charges.

Police registered a case and arrested Kadalmani on Monday.

