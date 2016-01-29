Helping children of rural schools

NGO Varnam Foundation was founded in the 2014 to help children who are enrolled in the rural schools in and around Coimbatore city. Ever since the NGO came into being, it has helped several children enrolled in the rural schools with funds and other services.

“Varnam Foundation was launched in October 2014 and all our projects are aimed at the children who study in rural schools.” Kathiresan Loganathan, Chairman of Varnam Foundation, says.

Volunteers of the Varnam Foundation visit government schools on regular basis and deliver motivational talks. This foundation has visited several such schools in and around Coimbatore and they have successfully interacted with more than 10,000 students.

One of the notable initiatives of this foundation is the project that collects Rs.10 from college students who are interested in making a contribution. Varnam Foundation joined hands with the SSP Trust in March last year for this project. Under this scheme, the Rotaract Club of Coimbatore will collect Rs.10 from the students of various colleges in Coimbatore city each month. The money thus raised is used to support the needs of the children studying in government schools. “There are close to 10 million children who study in the various government schools in Tamil Nadu. The funds collected through our projects are spent on supporting the needs of such children.” Kathiresan, a Visual Communications graduate and a full time social worker, says.

Last year in March, about 4,000 women students of PSG College of Arts and Science and formed a replica of the Rs.10 coin to symbolically show that the project has kick-started. Through this project, Varnam Foundation collects nearly Rs.3 lakhs from Coimbatore district every month.