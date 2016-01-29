31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • The Class 12 results had just been declared by Bihar Board and a whopping 65% students failed to clear the exams
  • Rajasthan HC Judge who moved for the cow to be declared the national animal has theory about peacocks
  • I-T proceedings in money laundering case against Satyendra Jain to go on; Delhi HC not convinced by Jain’s petition seeking stay
  • BJP has appealed students to hit the streets against the results, which have declared 65% students as ‘failed’
  • West Bengal government announced a complete ban on donations in private schools and colleges.
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
Coimbatore

Helping children of rural schools

Covai Post Network
January 29, 2016

NGO Varnam Foundation was founded in the 2014 to help children who are enrolled in the rural schools in and around Coimbatore city. Ever since the NGO came into being, it has helped several children enrolled in the rural schools with funds and other services.

“Varnam Foundation was launched in October 2014 and all our projects are aimed at the children who study in rural schools.” Kathiresan Loganathan, Chairman of Varnam Foundation, says.

Volunteers of the Varnam Foundation visit government schools on regular basis and deliver motivational talks. This foundation has visited several such schools in and around Coimbatore and they have successfully interacted with more than 10,000 students.

One of the notable initiatives of this foundation is the project that collects Rs.10 from college students who are interested in making a contribution. Varnam Foundation joined hands with the SSP Trust in March last year for this project. Under this scheme, the Rotaract Club of Coimbatore will collect Rs.10 from the students of various colleges in Coimbatore city each month. The money thus raised is used to support the needs of the children studying in government schools. “There are close to 10 million children who study in the various government schools in Tamil Nadu. The funds collected through our projects are spent on supporting the needs of such children.” Kathiresan, a Visual Communications graduate and a full time social worker, says.

Last year in March, about 4,000 women students of PSG College of Arts and Science and formed a replica of the Rs.10 coin to symbolically show that the project has kick-started. Through this project, Varnam Foundation collects nearly Rs.3 lakhs from Coimbatore district every month.

ALSO READ

Comments 3
11/2/2016 @ 10:55:29: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Julienne Hosang] - Nov 02, 2016
Great post, thanks for the read. poltyu.com [Rafael Hedman] - May 29, 2017
I really like reading through a post that will make men and women think. Also, thank you for allowing me to comment! www.sx.com [Arthur Drow] - May 31, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

Read More