FLASH NEWS Turkey to extend state of emergency after referendum win: reports Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea against use of public money to pay Ram Jethmalani, appearing for Arvind Kejriwal in defamation suit J&K cops asked to avoid visiting home for next few months Govt plans landmark bigger than Burj Khalifa in Mumbai United Airlines removes couple flying to their own wedding FIR against Army over video showing man tied to jeep IIT Kharagpur to introduce Vastu Shastra courses: Report BJP leaders need lessons to learn how to keep quiet: PM Modi TTV Dinakaran booked for offering bribe for party symbol Ola, Uber drivers to go on strike in Delhi

Coimbatore


Heroes Of The War – Fields

Uma Ram
April 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Salutations to you noble souls,
The brave warriors and selfless villeins,
Risking and travailing;
One buffering the nation’s welfare,
Sacrificing family and love,
In the prime of their youth,
In the blood soggy enemy fields,
Sans the comforts of cozy life,
And the other laboring for the populace
Sacrificing their education,
To feed the nation’s appetite,
Sans the minimal profits
In the boggy fields,
To repay the debts of harvests,
Both committing suicide in their fields,
One engulfed in the enemy’s clutches,
Keeping up the secrets entrusted,
With the other hanging himself
In his own fields,
Entangled in the compound interests,
Of the money borrowed to feed others;
Both abandoning their own families,
Amid the cruel ungrateful bourgeois rabble,
Only to watch them with unfruitful mutters…
JAI JAWAAN JAI KISAAN!

Comments 1
Wow excellent uma . Grt poem to the farmers . Feel happy. [Manimegalais] - Apr 17, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS