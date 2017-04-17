Heroes Of The War – Fields

Salutations to you noble souls,

The brave warriors and selfless villeins,

Risking and travailing;

One buffering the nation’s welfare,

Sacrificing family and love,

In the prime of their youth,

In the blood soggy enemy fields,

Sans the comforts of cozy life,

And the other laboring for the populace

Sacrificing their education,

To feed the nation’s appetite,

Sans the minimal profits

In the boggy fields,

To repay the debts of harvests,

Both committing suicide in their fields,

One engulfed in the enemy’s clutches,

Keeping up the secrets entrusted,

With the other hanging himself

In his own fields,

Entangled in the compound interests,

Of the money borrowed to feed others;

Both abandoning their own families,

Amid the cruel ungrateful bourgeois rabble,

Only to watch them with unfruitful mutters…

JAI JAWAAN JAI KISAAN!