Coimbatore


High court issues stay order on Ramkumar’s post mortem

Covai Post Network
September 19, 2016

Chennai: The Madras High Court has issued a stay order on the post-mortem examination of P. Ramkumar, the accused in the Swathi murder case, following a petition by his advocate. The advocate has demanded that a few doctors suggested by him should be present at the post mortem and the procedure should be videographed. A demand for an inquiry by the CBI was also made.

Ramkumar, the sole accused in the brutal stalking and murder of Infosys employee Swathi, at a railway station in Chennai, committed suicide at around 4.30 pm on Sunday by biting into a live wire. He was being kept at a high-risk ward at Puzhal prison. On-duty policemen tried to save him, but he died while being rushed to the hospital.

His body is kept at the Royapettah Government Hospital.

There were nine inmates in the ward where Ramkumar was in confinement. Although the other inmates were considered ‘dangerous,’ there werent much problems among them. According to a police source, Ramkumar might have plotted his uicide because he chose to kill himself on Sunday evening when there was not much buzz in the entire campus.

He reportedly told a Sub-Inspector who was accompanying him in the ambulance that he didn’t want to live anymore.

On June 24, S Swathi (24), an IT employee, was hacked to death at the Nungambakkam railway station by her stalker, Ramkumar, an engineering dropout and a native of Tirunelveli. The police launched a door-to-door campaign in and around Nungambakkam and finally tracked him down to his tiny village near Senkottai. Ramkumar, in order to avoid getting caught, tried to commit suicide by slashing his neck with a blade, but was saved by the cops.

The murder led to number of similar crimes, where women were brutally killed by their stalkers. At least three other women, including a teacher and an engineering college student, were killed in less than three months.

Comments 6
WHATT!! ramkumar told that he didn’t want to live anymore..come on..will a person who want to die will apply a bail...?on saturday he even asked his lawyer will he get bail on monday.then what is the need for him to sucide.?? [shoba] - Sep 20, 2016
