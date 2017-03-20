FLASH NEWS ED registers money laundering case against former CBI Director A P Singh Padmanabhaswamy Temple case: Supreme Court says that the temple’s statue and roof be repaired for its upkeep, reports PM Modi is man from Nostradamus’ prediction, says BJP lawmaker Kirit Somaiya EC tells Supreme Court that it supports a life ban on convicted persons for contesting election The Cabinet clears four supporting GST legislations; to be introduced in Parliament as money bill this week DMK MP Kanimozhi leads protest demanding early passage of women’s reservation bill Roger Federer beats Stan Wawrinka for fifth Indian Wells title Lionel Messi scored twice in a thrilling 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia at Camp Nou Idea Cellular-Vodafone India announce merger to become country’s biggest telecom operator Elena Vesnina capped a stellar Indian Wells campaign with a hard-fought 6-7 (6/8), 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Kuznetsova

Coimbatore


High Court orders Chennai CoP to appear before it on March 22

Covai Post Network
March 20, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Chennai Police Commissioner, S. George, to appear personally before it on March 22 with regard to a contempt of court case.

The Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh and Justice R.M.T. Teeka Raman, declined to exempt George from appearance before it.

(Justice N. Kirubakaran, last week, asked the police official to appear before the court for his failure to provide security to a whistle blower as ordered by it).

A memo was filed before the Bench today on behalf of George, saying the order Justice Kirubakaran was communicated to him, and he in turn instructed the Additional Commissioner of Police to look into the matter. Accordingly, the ACP instructed his subordinates to implement the order.

“It is learnt that the police have been visiting the petitioner (whistle blower) six times a day and obtained signatures from him. Hence, we do not know in what way he had violated the court orders,” the memo said according to senior counsel S Prabakaran.

Secondly, the Commissioner of Police was not at all a party to the petition before the single judge and hence the contempt proceedings would not lie against him. Thirdly, when the case had been referred to the First Bench for further proceedings, how the single judge could initiate contempt against the officer.

The issue relates to a petition filed by Pon Thangavelu, a resident of Injambakkam, who alleged that a local councillor, Annamalai, was abusing his position and paying a pittance as property tax. For each of his more than five bungalows, he was paying Rs. 55 to Rs. 110 as annual property tax.

The councillor was found to have declared his properties as ‘nil’ though he possessed assets worth several crores of rupees. The scope of the petition has now been expanded and all councillors holding the post in the past 10 years to submit their asset details to court.

In view of the political nature of the proceedings, the court said Thangavelu required police protection. In this context, the court ordered the Commissioner to provide security to the petitioner.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS