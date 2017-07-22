22 Jul 2017, Edition - 739, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Chhattisgarh: Two Maoists arrested by Security forces in Bijapur
  • S Korea seeks ‘complete denuclearisation’ of N Korea by 2020
  • Less than 1 doctor per 1,000 people in India: Govt
  • Interpol lists 173 ISIS suicide attackers targeting Europe
  • US to ban citizens from travelling to North Korea
Coimbatore

High profile Tollywood personalities under the scanner in Hyderabad drug racket

Covai Post Network
July 22, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Other than film stars and members of the film fraternity, the Hyderabad drug racket has some more prominent people from different walks of life in its grip. For the present, the special investigating team of the Enforcement Directorate of Telangana is focusing on the high-profile film personalities, of whom three have been questioned at length by sleuths.

On Saturday, it was the turn of Telugu film hero Tarun, to present self at the ED offices for questioning in connection with the drug racket that came to light after the arrest of a drug supplier Celvin. At least 12 film personalities, including actress Charmi and heo Ravi Teja, have been summoned by the sleuths for interrogation.

No arrests have yet been made in the case so far, but the arrests are not ruled out.

Tarun, sources in ED said that had appeared to be more cooperative than few of his colleagues who were questioned earlier – who maintained that they did not know who was Celvin. But soon, when confronted with evidences – watsapp pictures, sms messages and call records – their attitude towards the investigations changed.

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner R V Chandravadan had said the investigators were expecting some “important clues” from Subbaraju, who was questioned on Friday. He was grilled for 11 hours and began to change his stance “that I don’t know who Celvin and I don’t know anything” to begin cooperating with the investigators.

Subbaraju, who is a popular baddie on screen, was seen in Bahubali, The Conclusion as well. Director of Enforcement (prohibition and excise) Akun Sabharwal monitored the questioning on CCTV from his office.

So far, the enforcement directorate officials have already questioned film director Puri Jagannadh and cinematographer Shyam K Naidu besides Subbaraju.

Other than these high profile film personalities, the ED sleuths are also summoning postal department officials and courier company officials, whose services were used to deliver the drugs. The Hyderabad drug racket has sent shock waves across the country, given the extent of its penetration in the society, especially targeting of children in schools. According to police officials, drugs come laced on biscuits too.

Drug peddlers have been caught from near school premises in Hyderabad too. Interrogation of arrested drug peddlers have revealed shocking ground reality of the extent of the problem.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Uncovering obsession through attires
May 05, 2017

Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga to improve digestion – II
May 05, 2017

Yoga was documented at least 5,000 years ago. We document something at its culmination, not inception, so which means this science was tried and tested for many millennia......

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

The Protein Week: Interesting Ways to Include Protein in Your Daily Diet
May 05, 2017

Talk about protein and we often divert our attention to meat and other non-vegetarian ingredients, but there are various plant-based sources of protein......

Read More