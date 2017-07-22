High profile Tollywood personalities under the scanner in Hyderabad drug racket

Chennai: Other than film stars and members of the film fraternity, the Hyderabad drug racket has some more prominent people from different walks of life in its grip. For the present, the special investigating team of the Enforcement Directorate of Telangana is focusing on the high-profile film personalities, of whom three have been questioned at length by sleuths.

On Saturday, it was the turn of Telugu film hero Tarun, to present self at the ED offices for questioning in connection with the drug racket that came to light after the arrest of a drug supplier Celvin. At least 12 film personalities, including actress Charmi and heo Ravi Teja, have been summoned by the sleuths for interrogation.

No arrests have yet been made in the case so far, but the arrests are not ruled out.

Tarun, sources in ED said that had appeared to be more cooperative than few of his colleagues who were questioned earlier – who maintained that they did not know who was Celvin. But soon, when confronted with evidences – watsapp pictures, sms messages and call records – their attitude towards the investigations changed.

Prohibition and Excise Commissioner R V Chandravadan had said the investigators were expecting some “important clues” from Subbaraju, who was questioned on Friday. He was grilled for 11 hours and began to change his stance “that I don’t know who Celvin and I don’t know anything” to begin cooperating with the investigators.

Subbaraju, who is a popular baddie on screen, was seen in Bahubali, The Conclusion as well. Director of Enforcement (prohibition and excise) Akun Sabharwal monitored the questioning on CCTV from his office.

So far, the enforcement directorate officials have already questioned film director Puri Jagannadh and cinematographer Shyam K Naidu besides Subbaraju.

Other than these high profile film personalities, the ED sleuths are also summoning postal department officials and courier company officials, whose services were used to deliver the drugs. The Hyderabad drug racket has sent shock waves across the country, given the extent of its penetration in the society, especially targeting of children in schools. According to police officials, drugs come laced on biscuits too.

Drug peddlers have been caught from near school premises in Hyderabad too. Interrogation of arrested drug peddlers have revealed shocking ground reality of the extent of the problem.