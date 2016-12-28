FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Coimbatore


Hike apologises for misspelling Shakespeare

Covai Post Network
December 28, 2016

A day after misspelling the name of William Shakespeare, Hike messenger, a messaging application has apologised for the same.

Hike messenger sends proverbs and quotes of famous people to its users every morning. On December 27, it sent a quote of William Shakespeare to its users. “The earth has music for those who listen,” read the quote.

The app had misspelt the Bard’s name as William Shapespeare.

Though the mistake was not identified by and large, Hike sent an apology to its users the very next day.

“Dear user, due to an inadvertent error on our part, the name William Shakespeare was incorrectly spelt in yesterday’s quote. Our sincerest apologies for the same,” the apology read.

The apology had come before the regular quote was sent to the users.

Interestingly, one of the greatest dramatists of all time had suffered from this problem all through his life.

According to reports, even as many others misspelt his name in various documents, Shakespeare himself had done so allegedly.

Some of the interesting misspellings are Shakespere, Shakspeare, Shakspere, Shackspeare and Shakespeare that have been found in various documents according to reports.

