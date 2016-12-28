Hike apologises for misspelling Shakespeare

A day after misspelling the name of William Shakespeare, Hike messenger, a messaging application has apologised for the same.

Hike messenger sends proverbs and quotes of famous people to its users every morning. On December 27, it sent a quote of William Shakespeare to its users. “The earth has music for those who listen,” read the quote.

The app had misspelt the Bard’s name as William Shapespeare.

Though the mistake was not identified by and large, Hike sent an apology to its users the very next day.

“Dear user, due to an inadvertent error on our part, the name William Shakespeare was incorrectly spelt in yesterday’s quote. Our sincerest apologies for the same,” the apology read.

The apology had come before the regular quote was sent to the users.

Interestingly, one of the greatest dramatists of all time had suffered from this problem all through his life.

According to reports, even as many others misspelt his name in various documents, Shakespeare himself had done so allegedly.

Some of the interesting misspellings are Shakespere, Shakspeare, Shakspere, Shackspeare and Shakespeare that have been found in various documents according to reports.