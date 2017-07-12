Hindu Makkal Katchi wants Kamal Haasan arrested for hosting Big Boss show

Chennai: Hindu Makkal Katchi on Wednesday sought the arrest of Kamal Haasan for his alleged promotion of anti-Modi forces on the new show he was hosting – Big Boss – as also due to indecent exposure and open romantic interludes of the participants on live television.

It lodged a formal complaint with the police seeking the film star’s arrest. Arjun Sampath, president of Hindu Makkal Katchi told a channel that Haasan was promoting a singer who had shouted anti-Modi slogans during the Jallikattu protest and was also promoting leftist ideology on his show.

The kind of romantic conversations taking place during the show are not reflecting the Tamil culture and in fact are damaging the Tamil culture, Sampath said adding that they would not rest content till the actor was arrested.

Kamal Haasan laughed away these allegations that he termed as “silly” and said that he was not afraid of fringe elements. “I don’t mind being arrested for making a point,” he said adding that the Hindutva groups had got him completely wrong.

“I am not a communist, but am I a rationalist and am open to idea from any side of the political spectrum as long as they are based on reason and logic,” the actor said.

Arjun Sampath, HMK president, however maintained that the actor was promoting anti-Hindutva and anti-Modi forces.

His show went against the basic tenets of the Tamil culture, he said, adding that Tamil film stars had enormous impact on people. Which is why, they need to be more responsible and must be checked if they were going wrong.