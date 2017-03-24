HMK files petition against Kamal Haasan

The Hindu Makkal Katchi today filed a petition before the District Munsif Court against actor Kamal Haasan for his alleged derogatory remarks against Hindus through media and social networking sites.

The Secretary of the District unit of the party, K. Bala, in his petition, demanded that the court , besides slapping a fine, should award maximum punishment for Kamal Haasan for having made derogatory remarks against Mahabharata.

Addressing the media persons, Bala alleged that the actor, besides talking atheism, keeps making derogatory remarks about Hindus.

Bala charged that in a television interview, Kamal Haasan, quoting the Mahabharata, stated that it was the place where a woman was used as a pawn in gambling.