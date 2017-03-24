FLASH NEWS Madhya Pradesh government appoints 10-year-old Progeria patient Shreyas Barmate chief of Bal Aayog for a day Sensex rises by 89.24 points to end at 29,421.40 pts; Nifty gains 21.70 pts to settle at 9,108 pts. CBI files supplementary charge sheet in a coal scam case against industrialist Naveen Jindal and others Bombay HC directs MARD to file affidavit by 3PM stating that they have no objection if govt takes action against doctors on strike Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines

Coimbatore


HMK files petition against Kamal Haasan

Covai Post Network
March 24, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

The Hindu Makkal Katchi today filed a petition before the District Munsif Court against actor Kamal Haasan for his alleged derogatory remarks against Hindus through media and social networking sites.

The Secretary of the District unit of the party, K. Bala, in his petition, demanded that the court , besides slapping a fine, should award maximum punishment for Kamal Haasan for having made derogatory remarks against Mahabharata.

Addressing the media persons, Bala alleged that the actor, besides talking atheism, keeps making derogatory remarks about Hindus.

Bala charged that in a television interview, Kamal Haasan, quoting the Mahabharata, stated that it was the place where a woman was used as a pawn in gambling.

