HMK petition for conduct of jallikattu

Thanjavur: A group of activists of the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) created a flutter by visiting the Collectorate here today with a bull and a cock to present a petition to the district administration demanding that the Supreme Court and Central government grant permission for the conduct of Tamils’ traditional sport of valour, jallikattu (taming of bulls).

Led by the outfit’s youth wing Secretary Karthik Rao, the HMK activists presented a petition to Collector A Annadurai during the public grievance redressal day programme. Their petition stated that the jallikattu is organised in several parts of Tamil Nadu for many centuries to proclaim to the world the Tamils’ traditional culture. There is no place for torture of animals in Tamils’ culture. In fact, ‘Maattu Pongal’, the third day of the four day Pongal festival, is celebrated to thank the bulls, which play a vital role by working hard to help farmer raise crops in their fields.