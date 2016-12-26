HMK says it will defy SC ban and practice jallikkatu

The Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) today warned that they would defy the ban and will participate in jallikkattu (taming of the bull), a traditional sport during the Pongal festival.

In a memorandum to Pollachi Sub-Collector Gayathri, the HMK president, Arjun Sampath, said that jallikkattu, cock fight and rekhla—banned by the Supreme Court, following petitions by some so-called animal lovers—are the traditional sport of Tamils, practised during the festival. The ban was hurting the sentiments of crores of Tamils, he said.

Sampath, who went on a bullock cart to the office of the sub-collector, wanted the administration to pave the way for the smooth celebration of sport, and prevailed upon both the Centre and State governments to bring in an ordinance to continue the practice of the sport.

The workers are ready to face any consequences and participate in jallikkattu, if the ban is not lifted, he cautioned. Meanwhile, two senior HMK functionaries submitted a copy of memorandum to District Collector TN Hariharan.