HMK wants tricolour hoisted at Katchatheevu tomorrow

Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) today said it would hoist the tricolour at Katchatheevu, the disputed area between India and Sri Lanka, tomorrow, if the Centre or Tamil Nadu Government failed to do so.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Collector here, HMK President, Arjun Sampath said that Tamil Nadu fishermen have every right to catch fish in Katchatheevu area and also the right to worship at St. Anthony Church there, as per an agreement between the two countries.

“However, Sri Lanka was violating the agreement and not allowing the fishermen there,” he said.

Stating that the Centre or Tamil Nadu Government should take steps to hoist the tricolour tomorrow, he said that either the Collector of Ramanathapuram district or senior officials in Indian Coast Guard can hoist the flag there.

“If they fail to hoist the flag, the HMK workers will go and hoist the flag,” Arjun Sampath said.