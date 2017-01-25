FLASH NEWS Padma Shri awarded to Mariyappan Thangavelu , Dipa Karmakar and 18 others 3 Rajasthan girls appointed as ministers for a day on National Girl Child Day PM Modi, Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar among 40 star campaigners to campaign in Uttarakhand assembly polls Sada jail inmates attempt jailbreak, Police foil attempt; one prisoner dead, police probes incident, reports Oscar 2017: ‘La La Land’ leads with 14 nominations, equals ‘Titanic’ record Six killed in explosion at a fireworks shop in China 2 lakh litres of oil spill onto reserve land in Canada

HMK wants tricolour hoisted at Katchatheevu tomorrow

Covai Post Network
January 25, 2017
Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) today said it would hoist the tricolour at Katchatheevu, the disputed area between India and Sri Lanka, tomorrow, if the Centre or Tamil Nadu Government failed to do so.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Collector here, HMK President, Arjun Sampath said that Tamil Nadu fishermen have every right to catch fish in Katchatheevu area and also the right to worship at St. Anthony Church there, as per an agreement between the two countries.

“However, Sri Lanka was violating the agreement and not allowing the fishermen there,” he said.

Stating that the Centre or Tamil Nadu Government should take steps to hoist the tricolour tomorrow, he said that either the Collector of Ramanathapuram district or senior officials in Indian Coast Guard can hoist the flag there.

“If they fail to hoist the flag, the HMK workers will go and hoist the flag,” Arjun Sampath said.

