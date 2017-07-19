Holiday for schools tomorrow as heavy rains lash Gudalur, Pandalur

The Nilgiris District administration today declared a holiday tomorrow for educational institutions in Gudalur and Pandalur area, which is experiencing heavy rains for since last night.
According to official sources, all schools and colleges in the area will remain closed considering the safety of the students.
In view of heavy rains being experienced in Siruvani catchment and nearby areas, the water level the river flowing to Kovai Courtalam, some 25 km from here, has increased.
Considering this, the tourists have been barred to go near the falls to take bath, as the area is expected a gush of rain waters.
Why do we wear clothes was a social science question in our primary classes. The answer - we need clothes to cover and protect us from heat, rain and cold.......Read More
Hectic schedules and a fast paced lifestyle hampers normal body functions. As a result, whatever one eats rots inside the stomach leading to generation......Read More
Addicted to social media? Can't wait to see the notifications gathered by your recently uploaded post? Must check the likes your new profile picture must have garnered......Read More