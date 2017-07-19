19 Jul 2017, Edition - 736, Wednesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Holiday for schools tomorrow as heavy rains lash Gudalur, Pandalur

Covai Post Network
July 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Nilgiris District administration today declared a holiday tomorrow for educational institutions in Gudalur and Pandalur area, which is experiencing heavy rains for since last night.

According to official sources, all schools and colleges in the area will remain closed considering the safety of the students.

In view of heavy rains being experienced in Siruvani catchment and nearby areas, the water level the river flowing to Kovai Courtalam, some 25 km from here, has increased.

Considering this, the tourists have been barred to go near the falls to take bath, as the area is expected a gush of rain waters.

