Coimbatore


Home guards honoured

Covai Post Network
August 16, 2016

District Collector T.N. Hariharan presented medals to home guards for their exemplary services yesterday.

The four – C. Thuyamani of the Mettupalayam unit, V. Ramesh and N. Malathi of the Thudialur unit and M. Sasikumar of the Pollachi unit – were given the medals during the Independence Day celebrations at the VOC Park Grounds. The Home Guard contingent, headed by Company Commander M. Jaikumar, also participated in the parade.

Later talking to Covai Post, Jaikumar said the achievement award was initiated by the then District Collector, Archana Patnaik, in 2014. “Since then four home guards are chosen to receive the award, based on their performance every year,” he added.

Currently, there are 332 men and women serving as home guards, assisting the police during festival times and public occasions, in traffic and crowd management. They have also helped the police in preventing many chain snatching incidents.

The home guards also have actively participated in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Currently, Balaji Raju serves as Area Commander, Coimbatore District Home Guards, Vidyashree Dharmaraj is Deputy Area Commander and R.V. Ramya Bharathi, Superintendent of Police is Commandant of Coimbatore District Home Guards.

