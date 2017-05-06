08 Jun 2017, Edition - 695, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Indian Youth Congress demonstrates Rail Roko protest at Mumbai’s Ghatkopar railway station over farmer’ protest
  • 4000 villagers gather on the streets in Karmala, Solapur — Villagers stage protest, resort to road blockage in Veet in Karmala
  • When asked what provoked the police to fire, the home minister said it is being probed in the magisterial inquiry
  • Another farmer commits suicide in M’rashtra – 45-yr-old Dhanaji Chandrakant Jadhav hanged himself yesterday; Relatives refuse to cremate him
  • CM Vijayan had said the ban had affected Kerala very badly and about five lakh people would be rendered jobless
  • Pakistan’s Attorney General to lead a team to the world court,seeking appointment of an ad-hoc judge from Pak’s side
  • The powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused Riyadh of being behind the attacks and vowed to seek revenge
  • Presidential Polls on 17th July, counting on 20th July: Chief Election Commissioner
  • Arun Yadav, Congress Leader speaks to CNN-News18 on Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
  • Mandsaur top cop says, ‘Cops fired on Farmers’
Coimbatore

Homework: A burden or a beneficial exercise?

Indrani Thakurata
May 6, 2017
1
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Bengaluru: A very disturbed and angry mother recently sparked a social media storm by stopping her child from doing homework. And this anger touched many chords. What she pointed out was being echoed by many. Mother and a blogger, Bunmi Laditan won support after she posted her rant about the large amount of homework her 10-year-old daughter was having to do. She talked about the stress that loads of homework causes to her child, which is now reflecting on her physical health like chest pains and other. And this isn’t the first debate on homework, with every parent who revolts against this system, fuels a debate of this kind. But very little is being achieved in terms of results.

“Schools and parents have always fought to achieve a balance. My daughter is unable to play outside because of the enormous work load she carries back home in the form of homework. She has no time for herself, no time for physical activity, and no leisure time. Her life is so regimented. I pity her, but that’s all that we can do. How many schools would we change?,” asks Shiva Chatterjee, Mother of a 8-year-old. “infact to ease her pressure, I changed her school from Sherwood High School to Vibgyor High School. But I don’t know how much will this move benefit her. Echoing similar worry, Sandhya Kumar asks, “Isn’t family time important for a kid’s development? Isn’t play time important for a kids development? Why are we burdening our children with so much homework that they sink into depression? School needs to make learning fun and not tedious. Most kids come back only after 3, then they are anyways left with no time of their own.”

That brings us to the questions of how much is too much. Vibha Kagzi, Founder & CEO, ReachIvy.com says, “The concept of homework has evolved significantly in recent times. It’s true that children are given more in terms of home assignments but the nature of the tasks has changed considerably to make it more interactive rather than cumbersome.”

Though the nature of the work has changed, but it still needs to be done by the child. Vibha Kagzi explains, “Home assignments are designed by subject teachers to give students opportunity to interact with the topics in detail. The tasks are not allotted to put additional burden but to make children reflect on what they have learned. Schools today are following a more progressive system of education which focuses on a hands-on approach to learning rather than rote learning. In fact, schools are increasingly discouraging home tuitions as children are unnecessarily pressurised. The pressure is felt when students try to juggle too many activities outside of school hours. It’s important students and parents have an open conversation and identify how much free-time is available on a daily basis to structure a balanced schedule that maximises learning and well being.”

Dr Asha Binukumar, Principal of Vivekananda English High School echoes Vibha’s thoughts but stresses on homework that doesn’t need more than an hour’s time.”Those of us who keep track of developments in the field of Education are seeing a paradigm shift in the whole pedagogy through school education. Schools are no longer an oasis of learning. Today, anyone can go to educational websites and get the best of information regarding anything and everything. The present generation of students are the ones who appreciate “learning by doing” or “activity based learning” rather than rote learning the textual matter. Keeping with the trend of the generation, Schools should readily adapt the implementation of activity based pattern of homework, if any. However, it is necessary to give some activity to the students, depending on the Grades, but it should also be taken care that the time to complete the work should not exceed more than an hour. The current lifestyle, however has already kept the children away from most of the outdoor activities and the pleasures of childhood as the parents have restricted their fun, their free time, by enrolling them in as many classes as possible.

It is high time that we, as educators, give them their childhood back, a childhood to enjoy, to cherish and to reminisce.”

ALSO READ

Comments 31
Generic Levitra http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Marcelino Ilic] - May 08, 2017
https://www.gobizap.com/index.html [Carter Winiarski] - May 08, 2017
Wonderful! https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Tawny Wank] - May 08, 2017
There is perceptibly a bunch to realize about this. I believe you made some good points in features also. http://southweddingdreams.com/index.php?do=/blog/134619/all-about-taxi-car/ [Bethann] - May 08, 2017
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate? http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fscanpan-ctq-nonstick-skillet-69002804-112F [Robena Luczak] - May 09, 2017
Howdy would you mind letting me know which hosting company you're working with? I've loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Kudos, I appreciate it! https://myhomewarranty.wordpress.com/2016/07/25/fruitland-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a weblog site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea http://maternityclothesz.com [Ellis Lifsey] - May 09, 2017
Reading this is giving me a lot to consider. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Jarred Useted] - May 09, 2017
Appreciate balkanbreakingnews.com– very user-friendly and lots to consider! http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 09, 2017
I was recommended this blog through my cousin. I am not sure whether or not this submit is written by him as no one else know such specified about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks! http://wiki.bbwc.cn/index.php?title=Helpful-Details-About-Best-Anti-Aging-a [Kent] - May 11, 2017
Great – I should definitely pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs as well as related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Nice task. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 16, 2017
Hands down, Apple's app retailer wins by way of a mile. It truly is a enormous variety of all forms of apps vs a really not happy decision of a handful for Zune. Microsoft has plans, specifically in just the realm of online games, but I am not guaranteed I might need in the direction of bet upon the future if this aspect is significant in direction of your self. The iPod is a a lot much better conclusion in just that situation. http://www.theecommerceconsultancy.net [shop ecommerce] - May 16, 2017
Thoms Stuart always gives support to the other people regarding the roblems of loans.Everything can be done in the comfort of his home or office.Unfortunately, Paul’s car didn’t share his aspirations and notfar down the road, the car coughed and died. http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 17, 2017
I like it when people get together and share views. Great website, stick with it! Is it OK to share on Reddit? Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Hello. fantastic job. I did not expect this. This is a fantastic story. Thanks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pofnbksUX3M [turquoise hair fascinator] - May 25, 2017
http://phonakhearingaidsz.com/phonak-hearing-aids-make-listening-easy/ [Isidro Kantah] - May 25, 2017
Homework: A burden or a beneficial exercise? – The Covai Post judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 25, 2017
I own a friend that is an authority for this matter when I discussed your posting Homework: A burden or a beneficial exercise? – The Covai Post he was very interested. situs poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [situs poker online] - May 26, 2017
It is also in your interests to ensure that the buying encounter is streamlined in accordance to business requirements.|Marco Tozzi shoes offers the wearer a celebrity appear. Believe about what you really require and stick to the plan. The footwear you select to put on will speak a great deal about your personality.|So if you have a US shoe size, you should know how to convert it. Right here you will get broad range of styles and styles in men's shoes. The online shop will verify your order and begin the shipping procedure.|We should do some comparisons among the online footwear stores and discover the least expensive shoes. Other than safety, it also spares our feet from obtaining wounded by walking on rough surfaces.|Confirm their returns policy: The garments or footwear might not function out. For many individuals, they didn't even treatment what the shoes really seemed like - as long as they match nicely.|To buy shoes online has turn out to be a common trend in Dubai. So just go on-line, and get the designer footwear for your self and alter the way you look. They appear sporty and informal at the same time.|I discover the whole experience rather exhausting and dispiriting. You might have been shoe buying all your lifestyle now, but have you believed if you always get value for cash? It is an easy and hassle free technique of buying.|Gone are the times when shoes were utilized to just cover and protect your ft. When you shoes online shoppin, returns or exchanges can be the biggest downside simply simply because of the inconvenience.|This pattern appears established to carry on, particularly with the introduction of discount codes and offers. He made a modest starting with shoes that seemed severe, but synonymous with high quality.|Ensure that the footwear fit nicely and the child is comfy sporting them. You must on the internet always protect your passions. At initial the quality of the shoe, leading high quality shoe will guarantee you that shoe is robust.|You should on the web always protect your passions. Ensure that the footwear fit well and the kid is comfy sporting them. Cost apart, they may not necessarily appear good on you.|Before creating your buy, always wear each footwear and stroll around. And finally, anyone planning to shoes online shoppin absolutely must shop about for the best deals! This guarantees that your shoes will usually match.|So the world is actually 1 solitary store when it arrives to shopping online and you can store anywhere you like. But by no means get carried away by ads. A guarantee is especially useful when you are shoe buying.|So, always choose the one that will match with your persona and your dressing fashion. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-161019003.html [footwear online shop] - May 26, 2017
Great info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks :) http://acidrefluxdiseases.com [Jerome Maheux] - May 27, 2017
Some can offer you cash, while there are also others that can provide you items.|There is continuity of function even without energy. 1 of the most popular is the Target Credit score Card. Now family buying experienced moved to heaven. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160919005.html [online footwear shopping] - May 28, 2017
Apple at this time is made up of Rhapsody as an application, which is a exceptional commence, nonetheless it is by now hampered via the incapability to shop domestically upon your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps little bit price. If this changes, then it will fairly negate this convenience for the Zune, yet the 10 new music for every thirty day period will nevertheless be a big furthermore within Zune Pass' like. http://www.theskiresorts.org [many blogs] - May 30, 2017
The refreshing Zune browser is astonishingly optimistic, yet not as constructive as the iPod's. It functions very well, yet is just not as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If oneself at times software upon using the internet browser which is not an issue, however if you might be designing in direction of read the world wide web alot towards your PMP then the iPod's more substantial screen and much better browser may perhaps be sizeable. http://www.thevacationhomes.org [any blog] - May 31, 2017
Exactly how charming. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Philly diet doctor] - Jun 02, 2017
Note: Fb will assign you an unsightly URL for your web page.|Let us review in brief couple of of the most taking place bidding websites in the nation. It greatly curtails the endless surfing through each merchant web site. Registration is needed to verify your identity.|You require to aware of these because you are most likely heading to ship products in most transactions. Couple of LED mild for bicycle work from battery, couple of work from the energy of paddles.|Post useful posts and hyperlinks to related info of interest to your goal marketplace. Hitachi DH36DAL is a unique type of drill that serves much more than one objective. I am heading to maintain it my small magic formula.|You can effortlessly avail the online facility and get home shipping and delivery too! If you follow some precautionary actions it will be more safe on purchasing at ebay. And the automobile made its auspicious entrance.|Your Fb fan page should assist your clients enhance on their own or their lives in some tangible way. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160920007.html [black shoes] - Jun 03, 2017
This is becoming a little bit additional subjective, however I a great deal prefer the Zune Sector. The interface is colorful, is made up of added flair, and some amazing capabilities which includes 'Mixview' that make it possible for by yourself instantly view comparable albums, music, or other users related in the direction of what you're listening toward. Clicking on just one of those will centre upon that merchandise, and another established of "neighbors" will occur into opinion, making it possible for your self to navigate in close proximity to researching as a result of very similar artists, audio, or consumers. Speaking of customers, the Zune "Social" is too ideal enjoyable, permitting on your own discover other folks with shared choices and turning into pals with them. You then can listen in direction of a playlist built dependent on an amalgamation of what all your buddies are listening to, which is far too thrilling. All those apprehensive with privacy will be relieved toward know on your own can protect against the public towards watching your particular person listening behavior if you therefore come to a decision. http://www.thesoccersports.net [any site] - Jun 05, 2017
Apple at this time has Rhapsody as an app, which is a best start out, nonetheless it is presently hampered by means of the lack of ability towards store locally on your iPod, and is made up of a dismal 64kbps little bit price tag. If this adjustments, then it will considerably negate this benefit for the Zune, but the 10 new music for each month will continue to be a big moreover in Zune Pass' desire. http://www.thetimeshare.org [site tutorial] - Jun 05, 2017
Nice post. I learn something more challenging on different blogs everyday. It will always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their store. I’d prefer to use some with the content on my blog whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll give you a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing. https://plus.google.com/104054085952762423019 [евтини самолетни билети до мадрид] - Jun 07, 2017
RIM's new Blackberry curve 9220, attractively priced at Rs 10,990 is particularly targeted at the kids in India.|But again, this is permanent and you will not be in a position to alter it once set. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-170123001.html [free shoes online] - Jun 08, 2017
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?| http://www.findmarriedwomenlooking.com [findmarriedwomenlooking.com] - Jun 08, 2017
The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention. http://lot.bg/_evtini-poleti/ [полети бургас] - Jun 08, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

A 3-T counselling app for parents can drive away child abus
May 05, 2017

Thanks to those who have made the switch over from the term `sex’ in application forms to `gender’. The very utterance of the word which was once a taboo has now become a common usage through mass media….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for kidney stones – II
May 05, 2017

Our physical body is only one-fifth of us, there are four more layers to us. And it is these layers that control what happens in the physical body composed of elements….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

4 Most Effective Home Remedies for Sunburn
May 05, 2017

We have all grown up studying about the harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun. It is an extremely dangerous kind of radiation and over exposure results in damage to the health and well-being of human beings….

Read More