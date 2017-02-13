FLASH NEWS In every MLA’s residence, OPS camp is threatening their families: Sasikala Verdict in Sasikala disproportionate assets case to be out tomorrow at 10.30 am in the Supreme Court The Panneerselvam camp has been alleging that the AIADMK MLAs were being held captive by the Sasikala camp As far as I am concerned, we will take power, we will take oath, we will put Amma’s photo in Assembly: VK Sasikala IndvsBan: India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs India win one-off Test against Bangladesh, beating them by 208 runs PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam

Coimbatore


Horse fighting for life, rescued

Covai Post Network
February 13, 2017

After almost five hours of fighting for its life, a horse that was lying on State Bank Road near Coimbatore Fire Station was rescued just in time from the jaws of death by good Samaritans here on Monday.

The horse was found lying near the bus shelter and was trying to get up, but kept collapsing on the ground. People who were close by tried calling animal rescue organisations, yet no immediate help arrived.

“I kept trying from 6.30 am in the morning and no reply came from the officials. All efforts to keep the horse on its feet went in vain as the horse wasn’t able to stand up,” said Bramman, one of the persons who was trying to help the horse.

Help came only by noon after people from Coimbatore Blue Cross rescued the horse and took it to the Coimbatore Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, owners of injured horses let them go astray as they are unable to work for them.

