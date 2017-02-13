Horse fighting for life, rescued

After almost five hours of fighting for its life, a horse that was lying on State Bank Road near Coimbatore Fire Station was rescued just in time from the jaws of death by good Samaritans here on Monday.

The horse was found lying near the bus shelter and was trying to get up, but kept collapsing on the ground. People who were close by tried calling animal rescue organisations, yet no immediate help arrived.

“I kept trying from 6.30 am in the morning and no reply came from the officials. All efforts to keep the horse on its feet went in vain as the horse wasn’t able to stand up,” said Bramman, one of the persons who was trying to help the horse.

Help came only by noon after people from Coimbatore Blue Cross rescued the horse and took it to the Coimbatore Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, owners of injured horses let them go astray as they are unable to work for them.