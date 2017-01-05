Hospital attack: IMA demands action

The Coimbatore chapter of the Indian Medical Association has urged Commissioner of Police A. Amal Raj to take action against perpetrators of violence against Dr. V. Ramachandran of Ellen Hospital.

Officer-bearers of the Indian Medical Association including Dr. M.S. Srinivasan, Chairman IMA Crisis Committee, Tamil Nadu, and Honorary Secretary Dr. M. Mariappan, met the commissioner and submitted a petition in this regard.

Later speaking to the media, they alleged that Dr. Ramachandran was attacked, strangulated and stabbed on Wednesday, following the death of a patient. “His hospital staff and property were subjected to attack by the relatives of the deceased,” they said.

They urged the police commissioner to take necessary action under the Hospital Protection Act, 2008.

It may noted that 20-year-old Praveen Kumar, a Computer Science student, who was admitted in Ellen Hospital in Gandhipuram succumbed to his illness. His relatives, who vented their anger against the hospital management, damaged the furniture and attacked the hospital staff.

Police had to be called in to bring the situation under control.