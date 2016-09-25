Hospital, party and minister rubbish rumors on Amma’s health

No, she is recovering well and there is no need to take her abroad for treatment: Appolo Hospital

Chennai: Doctors attending on Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, hospital administration, her party colleagues and senior ministers are one in denying rumors floating around her ill-health and speculations in social media that she was being flown to a foreign country for treatment.

Ever since Jayalalithaa returned to power for a second term successively in the May 2016 assembly polls, her health condition has been the subject of much speculation and opposition whipping up the issue, demanding a white paper on the health condition of the chief minister.

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi had said that the subject matter of the issue of health of the chief minister was a matter of public interest and as such the government was duty bound to come out with full disclosures on the medical condition of Jayalalithaa, whose public appearances have been fewer than before.

Ever since Jayalalithaa was admitted to hospital late Thursday night, the party men and women have been maintaining that Amma was well and that she had fever that has subsided. The doctors were only keeping her in hospital for observation, asserted AIADMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi, a line that is being parroted by one and all.

In fact the Appolo Hospital on Sunday came out with an authoritative statement scotching all such rumors saying that “there is no question of taking Honorable chief minister abroad for treatment, as there is no necessity at all for this.”

She is under observation after she was cured of fever and dehydration that she was admitted for. Now, necessary medication is being administered as per standard medical protocol and tests are being conducted to prevent recurrence of fever, the hospital said in a health bulletin issued on Sunday evening. She is on normal diet, it said.

The chief minister is responding to treatment and continues to get better. The chief minister will be discharged from the hospital in a few days,” the Appolo Hospital said in the health bulletin.