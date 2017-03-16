FLASH NEWS VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses No merit in claims that EVMs can be tampered with, such allegations are wild and baseless: EC Sensex surges 187.74 pts to close at 29,585.85; Nifty climbs 68.90 pts to hit new closing peak of 9,153.70 Delhi HC says UGC guidelines for M Phil and PhD courses are binding on all varsities Sensex jumps 206 points; Nifty at all-time high after US Fed rate hike BJP wins floor test in Goa Assembly as 22 MLAs supported CM Manohar Parrikar No stay on Jio free offer; TDSAT asks Trai to re-examine Jan 31 letter that allowed Jio to continue free service, & revert in 2 weeks TN Budget: Rs 300 crore allotted for Tamirabarani – Nambiyaaru river linking project TN Budget: Relief fund for fishermen increased from Rs.2700 to Rs.4500

Coimbatore


Hotelier gives new lease of life to seven

Covai Post Network
March 16, 2017

Seven patients got a lease of life from organs donated from a 40-year old brain dead man.

P Dhamotharan, a hotelier in Modakurichi in Erode, had met with a road accident on March 13, resulting in severe head injury.

As he was not responding to treatment he was shifted from a hospital in Erode to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) the next day.

Not responding well to treatment, he was declared brain dead last evening, a KMCH statement said today.

As the deceased’s cousin Senthil kumar volunteered to donate organs, a team of doctors from KMCH and the Government Hospital harvested Dhamotharan’s heart, liver, kidneys and eyes and transplanted them to seven patients, the statement added.

