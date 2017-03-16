Hotelier gives new lease of life to seven

Seven patients got a lease of life from organs donated from a 40-year old brain dead man.

P Dhamotharan, a hotelier in Modakurichi in Erode, had met with a road accident on March 13, resulting in severe head injury.

As he was not responding to treatment he was shifted from a hospital in Erode to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) the next day.

Not responding well to treatment, he was declared brain dead last evening, a KMCH statement said today.

As the deceased’s cousin Senthil kumar volunteered to donate organs, a team of doctors from KMCH and the Government Hospital harvested Dhamotharan’s heart, liver, kidneys and eyes and transplanted them to seven patients, the statement added.