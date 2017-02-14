Hours before SC verdict, Sasikala surrounds herself with supporters at Golden Bay resort

In a few hours, Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the disproportionate assets case that has a direct bearing on the ongoing political suspense thriller. On the eve of the judgment day, Sasikala roared like a lion, took on O Panneerselvam aggressively but at the same time tried to move closer to the masses on Monday.

She stepped out of Poes Garden residence, spoke to supporters there, tried to mingle with them and then spoke with media persons a few times during the day – all calculated to effect an image makeover, especially after OPS was running away with all the positive publicity and people’s support.

On Monday, both the main players – AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and Chief Minister O Panneerelvam – traded charges, but Sasikala was very aggressive, something that was not seen even a few days back.

Also, for the first time her party spokesperson were openly charging the BJP with engineering split in the AIADMK. So far the AIADMK was steering clear of naming the BJP but from Monday it was a no holds barred attack. DMK of course was the main enemy as it has been trying to destabilize the AIADMK ever since Jayalalithaa’s death, Sasikala thundered.

But she also displayed a bit of nervousness by making the third visit to the resort where MLAs are lodged and she declared that she will stay with them tonight. “I will watch the news tomorrow morning along with you all and we will all go to Chennai,” she said.

An opposition camp leader dismissing it as a gimmick but said she was there to guard the flock herself. But both the camps were trying to get the numbers – OPS was working the phones while Sasikala trying her best to protect all the MLAs from poachers.

OPS remained calm, went to office for the first time since he revolted last Sunday, and held meetings with chief secretary, DGP and other officials. He also gave time to the secretariat employees union and declared Rs 3 lakh ex gratia payment to the parents of the little girl Hasini who was raped and murdred by a techie in Chennai recently.

He addressed his supporters at his residence, where he lashed out at Sasikala. He reiterated all the charges that he had levelled against Sasikala and accused her of detaining the MLAs against their will. “Free them and see what happens,” he said.

Sasikala was all drama, emotion and theatrics as Sasikala changed strategy.

“I will stay here with you all only,” Sasikala told her MLAs inside the resort. She was extremely aggressive. “OPS is a traitor, and I always knew that he was not loyal to the party. But I can handle 1000s of Panneerselvams,” thundered Sasikala addressing people outside Poes Garden residence. The change in her was visible to all.

She was rattled that OPS was becoming more popular. “If I wanted, I could have become the CM the day Amma passed away. But I was the one who made OPS the CM and he has no loyalty and it not trustworthy,” Sasikala said.

“I am to Amma what Amma was to MGR,” Sasikala said invoking Amma. “Then, OPS and people along with him had pushed Amma away and sided with Janaki Ramachandran,”she said.

Sasikala’s supporters also managed to bring crowds to listen and cheer their leader Chinnamma.

“The governor must invite me to form the government immediately,” she said.

“We have full majority and we hope that the governor will call Sasikala to form the government,” the AIADMK spokesperson said.