Miscreants broke into a house at Ukkadam here and escaped with gold ornaments and Rs.1.32 lakh cash.

The complainant, Younis, had gone to Kerala for two days. When he returned home this morning he noticed the front door broken and 36 sovereign gold ornaments, Rs.1.32 lakh in cash and a Rado brand watch missing from an almirah, police said.

Based on the complaint investigations are on.