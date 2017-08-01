House burgled in Mettupalayam, Rs 1.8L gold lost

Burglars entered the locked house of one Abdul Rahman in Mettupalayam on Sunday and decamped with 18 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.8 lakh.

Abdul Rahman, 49, resident of Mel Madhaiyan area, runs a vegetable shop near Sirumugai Road. On Sunday, he locked his house and went to Coimbatore with his wife for shopping. On return, he found his house lock broken and jewellery stolen s.

According to police, the burglars after entering the house breaking the lock, broke open the steel bureau and took away gold ornaments and some cash.

Dog squad and finger print experts were pressed into service. A case has been filed and investigation is on, they added.