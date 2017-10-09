How about eco-friendly gifts this Diwali?

Bengaluru: Diwali is round the corner and it is a known fact that the air quality and the weather gets worse during this time. Last year according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) of the Ministry of Earth Science, the air quality in the National Capital Region got worse during the two days of Diwali. The Air Index was reported to be 443. So the need of the hour is to go green and be responsible towards the environment and in turn be mindful of the future that we are creating. Here are our suggestions on eco-friendly gifts that would be apt for the occasion. And don’t worry just because they are eco-friendly doesn’t mean they are expensive. Infact there are many things that are light on your pocket and the receiver will love to possess.

Plants are beautiful living gifts that anyone would love to receive. And for that you need an empty jar; bright ribbon and a sapling. Xoxoday, an experience company that started in the year of 2012 thought of gifting a kitchen garden to all the employees. They have published a Diwali greeting card with various seeds infused inside it. These greeting cards can be soaked in water and easily planted in soil. It grows into a little kitchen garden growing Xoxo Tomatoes and Xoxo Chillies forever.

Skin and hair care hampers are favourite gifting options. Organic soaps shampoos creams and scrubs make a nice useful hamper. This is such an assortment that you can use anytime. To make the gift attractive you can put in in a cane basket and tie ribbons around.

Home decor gifts are generally loved by everybody because your decor is always a work in progress. Bouteilles Up has some interesting gifts that you can consider for your family and friends. Bouteilles Up was born out of its founder’s immense love for glass bottles, and for upcycling them. Founded in 2015, the brand has won the Ignite Festival Award for its concept, innovation and its eco-friendly nature. While bottles can’t be recycled easily, every part of it can be upcycled and repurposed, once it is discarded.

Starting with just one product, the brand has now ventured into home decor, utility products and glassware.

When i visit craft mela , I go crazy looking at the handmade key chains, chimes, cups, coasters and lamps that add that touch of elegance to our living spaces. Each of these products are so vibrant and beautiful that they make for excellent gifts.