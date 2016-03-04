HPCL launches Milcy campaign

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), India’s largest lube marketer and base oil producer, as part of its Nation-wide Milcy campaign, today launched its Coimbatore leg aimed at owners, drivers, retailers and mechanics of diesel vehicles.

The Coimbatore campaign was held at Lorry Pettai, Ukkadam in the city, Mettupalayam, Walayar checkpost, Udumalpet, Pollachi and surrounding regions.

The main aim of the campaign was to educate consumers on the benefits of the premium quality engine oils. The campaign consists of various educative engagement activities with people including a skit, games and quizzes and this integrated outreach campaign will target nearly 50 Tier I and Tier II cities in 90 days.

“India is driven by diesel engines. Across the nation trucks, buses, LCV’s jeeps, tractors, cars move people and goods. Due to the economical viability of diesel, there is growing demand for diesel engine vehicles.

Globally there is a lot of research and innovation being conducted to increase efficiency of diesel engines. To enhance efficiency and improve performance, a good engine oil is important,” it said

The HP Milcy range comprises technologically enhanced premium quality diesel engine oil known for its fast lubricating action for assured smoothness and high performance, with the enhance drain period, Milcy is a dependable

companion for all class of diesel engines, it said..

The tag line for Milcy is “Diesel engine ka dumdaar yaar.”