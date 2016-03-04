FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Coimbatore


HPCL launches Milcy campaign

Covai Post Network
March 4, 2016

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), India’s largest lube marketer and base oil producer, as part of its Nation-wide Milcy campaign, today launched its Coimbatore leg aimed at owners, drivers, retailers and mechanics of diesel vehicles.

The Coimbatore campaign was held at Lorry Pettai, Ukkadam in the city, Mettupalayam, Walayar checkpost, Udumalpet, Pollachi and surrounding regions.

The main aim of the campaign was to educate consumers on the benefits of the premium quality engine oils. The campaign consists of various educative engagement activities with people including a skit, games and quizzes and this integrated outreach campaign will target nearly 50 Tier I and Tier II cities in 90 days.

“India is driven by diesel engines. Across the nation trucks, buses, LCV’s jeeps, tractors, cars move people and goods. Due to the economical viability of diesel, there is growing demand for diesel engine vehicles.

Globally there is a lot of research and innovation being conducted to increase efficiency of diesel engines. To enhance efficiency and improve performance, a good engine oil is important,” it said

The HP Milcy range comprises technologically enhanced premium quality diesel engine oil known for its fast lubricating action for assured smoothness and high performance, with the enhance drain period, Milcy is a dependable
companion for all class of diesel engines, it said..

The tag line for Milcy is “Diesel engine ka dumdaar yaar.”

